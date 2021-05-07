DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.39. 3,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,858. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

