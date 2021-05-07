Dai Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $405.61 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,535,498,624 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,498,598 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

