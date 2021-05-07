Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.25 ($96.76).

Shares of DAI stock traded up €0.63 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €72.74 ($85.58). 3,245,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. Daimler has a 1-year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

