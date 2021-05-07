Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -147.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.45.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

