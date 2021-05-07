Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.36, but opened at $76.98. Datadog shares last traded at $78.08, with a volume of 52,527 shares traded.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $8,200,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,515,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Datadog by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Datadog by 5,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 346,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 340,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $7,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

