DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $5.14 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

