DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Shares of FV opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $47.06.

