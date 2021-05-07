DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.