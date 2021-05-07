DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 323 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

NYSE TWLO opened at $304.12 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.29 and a 200-day moving average of $351.77.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

