DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.