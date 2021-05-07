David E. Simonelli Sells 8,566 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $925.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.