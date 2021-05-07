Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

