DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.76

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.76 and last traded at $90.62, with a volume of 27047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

