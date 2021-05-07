DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

