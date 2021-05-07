DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%.

DCP traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 724,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,008. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

