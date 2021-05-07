DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%.
DCP traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 724,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,008. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.
