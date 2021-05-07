Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

