Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 275,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,254.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $103.35 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

