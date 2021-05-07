Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

