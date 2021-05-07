Dearborn Partners LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

