Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.