Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $1.13 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00084323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00785565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.82 or 0.08930310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00046342 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.