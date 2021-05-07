DeFiner (FIN) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $179,525.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00084513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.95 or 0.00803772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.34 or 0.09010310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

