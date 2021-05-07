DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,370,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

