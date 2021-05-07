DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.64 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

