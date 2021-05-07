DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

BGNE stock opened at $314.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $143.41 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.10.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

