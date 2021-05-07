DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 25,216 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

