DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,674 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

