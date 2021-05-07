DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,797 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 491,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 362,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.55 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.