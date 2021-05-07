Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of TACO stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 6,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,286. The company has a market cap of $409.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

