Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Announces Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%.

DKL stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. 151,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

