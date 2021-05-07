DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003043 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00683398 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.