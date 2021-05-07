Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

