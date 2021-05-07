Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

DLX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 2,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $47.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

