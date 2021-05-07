Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,408.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock worth $158,416,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

