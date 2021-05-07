DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $5.99

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00010276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $156.27 million and approximately $214,426.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00071816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00262876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $676.57 or 0.01160901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.95 or 0.00754896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,589.67 or 0.98816198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

