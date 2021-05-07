Dero (DERO) Price Hits $6.27 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.27 or 0.00010838 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $65.92 million and $973,709.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.50 or 0.06075354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.81 or 0.02321257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00600339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00207144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.31 or 0.00832013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.12 or 0.00676107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.01 or 0.00573930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004955 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.