Desjardins Increases BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $62.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.35.

BCE stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

