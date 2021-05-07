Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €59.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.15 ($75.48).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.