Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.70 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.02 ($12.96).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.33 ($12.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.26.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.