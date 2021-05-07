Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 240

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.47. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.