Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DB. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of DB opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

