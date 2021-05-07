Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 26,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,771. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

