Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

NRDBY stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

