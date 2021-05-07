Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.