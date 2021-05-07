Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

