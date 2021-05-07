Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.47 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €68.47 ($80.55) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

DPW stock opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.67. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

