Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,697. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.16%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.