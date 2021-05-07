Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,697. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.16%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.