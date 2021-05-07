Digitalcoin Price Up 0.1% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $332.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.93 or 0.06084481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.11 or 0.02472066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.61 or 0.00632559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00240512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00890466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00744878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.27 or 0.00549962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004956 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,323,991 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

