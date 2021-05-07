Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $10,516.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 319,269.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014287 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003011 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00289292 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 103.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

