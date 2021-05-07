Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,863 Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

